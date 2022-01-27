FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett gestures during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press early Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022, that the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Packers offensive coordinator as their new head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still in the works and the team hadn't announced the hiring.