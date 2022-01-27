DENVER — The Broncos have their guy.
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be the next head coach of the Broncos, The Gazette confirmed Thursday morning. It will be a four-year contract.
Hackett, 42, has extensive offensive coordinator experience with the Bills, Jaguars and Packers. He could help the Broncos lure Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers or other veteran quarterbacks who may be on the trade market this offseason like Seattle’s Russell Wilson, San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.
Hackett was in Denver for an all-day interview on Monday with the Broncos front office.