FILE - Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett gestures during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press early Thursday morning, Jan. 27, 2022, that the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Packers offensive coordinator as their new head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still in the works and the team hadn't announced the hiring.

DENVER — The Broncos have their guy.

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be the next head coach of the Broncos, The Gazette confirmed Thursday morning. It will be a four-year contract.

Hackett, 42, has extensive offensive coordinator experience with the Bills, Jaguars and Packers. He could help the Broncos lure Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers or other veteran quarterbacks who may be on the trade market this offseason like Seattle’s Russell Wilson, San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo or Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

Hackett was in Denver for an all-day interview on Monday with the Broncos front office.

