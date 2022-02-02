DENVER — The Broncos are expected to hire Klint Kubiak as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, The Gazette confirmed Wednesday.
Kubiak spent last season as the Vikings' offensive coordinator and was previously an offensive assistant for the Broncos from 2016-18. He is also the son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, who helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16.
Kubiak is well-respected across the league, as he's considered a bright offensive mind at 34 years old. Last season in Minnesota, he helped quarterback Kirk Cousins have one of the best years of his career, throwing for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Joining Kubiak soon might be Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten, who has become the top target to be the Broncos' offensive coordinator.