112618-s-denpit
Caption +

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s pass is short down the middle intended for wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) as Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris (96) intercepts it at the end-zone at Mile High on Sunday Nov. 25, 2018 in Denver. The Denver Broncos won 24-17. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)

 Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

The Broncos have notified the agent of defensive lineman Shelby Harris they are going to tender the restricted free agent with a second-round, $3.095 million salary for 2019.

“I’m happy. It solidifies I’ll be a Bronco for at least another year,’’ Harris said Sunday. “Obviously, you’d like to have long-term security and there’s mutual interest on both sides to do that.

Harris, 28, is the definition of a late-bloomer. Selected in the 7th round out of Illinois State in 2014 by a previous Oakland Raiders regime, Harris played sparingly for two years, then was cut by the Jets in training camp of 2016.

For more on this story visit 9News.com

Tags

Load comments