The Broncos have notified the agent of defensive lineman Shelby Harris they are going to tender the restricted free agent with a second-round, $3.095 million salary for 2019.
“I’m happy. It solidifies I’ll be a Bronco for at least another year,’’ Harris said Sunday. “Obviously, you’d like to have long-term security and there’s mutual interest on both sides to do that.
Harris, 28, is the definition of a late-bloomer. Selected in the 7th round out of Illinois State in 2014 by a previous Oakland Raiders regime, Harris played sparingly for two years, then was cut by the Jets in training camp of 2016.
