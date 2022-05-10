The Broncos won't be home for Christmas, but they will be on your television.
Denver is scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022, the NFL announced Tuesday morning. The game will take place at 2:30 p.m. on CBS/Nickelodeon. This will be the fourth time in franchise history the Broncos will play on Christmas, playing Detroit (1999), Nashville (2004) and Kansas City (2016).
This is the second date of a Broncos game that the NFL has released, with the full schedule to be released on May 12. The Broncos are also set to play the Jaguars in London Oct. 30.
And expect the Broncos to play in several primetime games, as the addition of star quarterback Russell Wilson will certainly continue to effect Denver's schedule.