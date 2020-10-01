A mask saved the Broncos.
A facemask penalty against the flag-happy Jets negated a third-down sack, prolonging what turned into the go-ahead drive for Denver in a 37-28 road victory on Thursday night.
Melvin Gordon then provided safe distance with a 43-yard touchdown run to seal the Broncos’ first victory of 2020.
“Winning has cured more ills than penicillin,” said Denver coach Vic Fangio, whose team has leaned on young players – including first-time starter Brett Rypien – during a 1-3 start. “So, it just makes them feel better and it gives them confidence that they can go out there and win a game and hopefully we can build on it.”
The facemask came with five minutes left while Rypien was struggling. He had thrown interceptions on consecutive possessions as New York stormed back from 11 points down to take a one-point lead. Four plays after the penalty Rypien connected with Tim Patrick on a 31-yard pass to set up a 53-yard Brandon McManus field goal that put Denver back in front.
Rypien – the team’s third starting quarterback in four games – completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He was the first quarterback to win his debut start with three picks since 1997.
“First and foremost we got the win,” Rypien said. “That was the goal coming into tonight, that’s what we wanted to do and that feels really good.
“We got the win tonight and I’m feeling pretty good about it.”
This must be couched with the reminder it came against the Jets (0-4), who led for the first time this season when quarterback Sam Darnold escaped a blitz and ran for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter. New York’s eight penalties in the first half were the most for a team in a half in the NFL this season. They racked up 118 yards in penalties, including six personal fouls. The Jets were just 8 of 19 on third-down tries, gave up six sacks without registering one saw Darnold complete just 23 of 42 passes.
All the flags (Denver had eight for 97 yards) led to a prolonged and chippy finish and had Fangio rushing his team off the field afterward in a move he called “the prudent thing to do.”
But for a Denver team desperately thirsty, nobody was going to complain about the vintage.
“We needed this a lot,” said rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy, who caught his first touchdown pass on a play that saw him go over a defender and earn praise on Twitter from LeBron James. “We got to keep the momentum going. It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was a win.”
The Broncos won for the first time in a season that has been marred by injuries. Outside linebacker Von Miller and Courtland Sutton are out for the season. Drew Lock’s shoulder injury started this carousel at quarterback that initially had Jeff Driskel as the top replacement before Rypien relieved in a loss last week to Tampa Bay and started on Thursday. Running back Phillip Lindsay was inactive again and tight end Noah Fant was carted off Thursday with an ankle injury.