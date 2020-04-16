DENVER — Broncos star Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report.
Miller was said to be "in good spirits" while resting at his home in the Denver area, the NFL Network reported Thursday. The Super Bowl 50 MVP is the first known Broncos player to test positive for the coronavirus.
Miller is 31 and asthmatic. He's entering his 10th season with the Broncos and is expected to speak publicly about his situation Friday.
Earlier Thursday, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of the three Avs players who tested positive for the coronavirus, "All of those guys have been feeling better for quite some time now."
