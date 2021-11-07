ARLINGTON, Texas — Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn't know if he was going to be able to play against the Cowboys until almost five minutes before pre-game warmups Sunday.
Bridgewater first had to pass a COVID-19 test after backup quarterback Drew Lock went to COVID-19 protocols Saturday evening in Dallas after finding out he had been a close contact. To play, Bridgewater had to have a negative test result prior to the game since he and Lock were close contacts.
Both Lock and Bridgewater are vaccinated, and if Bridgewater had been unvaccinated, he would have immediately been ruled out Sunday.
"They tested me this morning and there was an error so I had to wait for results to come back,” said Bridgewater after the game while wearing a mask. “I didn’t have to get swabbed again.”
Still, the Broncos were sweating it all the way up until warmups.
“We thought it might be Kendall Hinton, the sequel,” coach Vic Fangio said. “I was nervous, but I’ve gotten better over the years."
Broncos Country in Dallas. There was a lot of orange in AT&T Stadium Sunday, as Broncos fans traveled well to Dallas. It appeared as if the stands were 40% Broncos fans, with several "Let's go Broncos!" chants breaking out throughout the game.
Said Fangio: "Tremendous support. Broncos are one of the teams that travel in this league. I think we have John Elway to thank for that because there were fans all over the league that jumped on the Broncos' bandwagon from the 80s and 90s, just like the Packers got all their fans across the nation from the 60s, Steelers do from the 70s, we do from the 80s and 90s, thanks to John Elway."
Fuller's return. After being benched three weeks ago, cornerback Kyle Fuller made his return Sunday, starting at the nickel spot in place of the injured Bryce Callahan. Fuller, who many thought might be dealt this past week before the trade deadline, played maybe his best game of the season, totaling one pass breakup and two tackles and earning a game ball.
Said Fangio: "Kyle hasn't had a good season as we all know. Hadn't been playing much lately. He has never played nickel in his entire career and we put him in there this week, gave him a crash course and he played nickel some of the time. Then we had an injury and he had to go to right corner. Then we had another injury he had to go to left corner. So the guy played three positions in the secondary. I think (he) played them well.
"He's a guy who had a good mindset for this game, and he's a pro. He never got down on himself. He was frustrated. But you keep sawing wood and when you're number's called, you'll be ready. And he was ready."
Receiver duel. The Cowboys are considered to have one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL, led by Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. But it was the Broncos' wide receivers who outdueled Cooper and Lamb, as Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy led the way for Denver. Patrick had four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown, Jeudy had six receptions for 69 yards and Kendall Hinton had one catch for 40 yards.
Said Patrick: “We can do whatever we want. We’ve just got to go out there and work. Receiver-wise, it wasn’t us worrying about their defense. It was us outplaying their receivers. We knew if we outplayed their receivers, we had a really good chance of winning the game. And I feel like that’s what we did today.”
Sacking Dak. Taking down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is no easy task — well, unless you're Jonathon Cooper. The rookie outside linebacker sacked Prescott — who is 6-foot-2, 228 pounds and versatile — twice on Sunday, marking the first sacks of his career as he attempted the fill the void of Von Miller, who was traded to the Rams Monday.
Said Cooper: "Man, he big. He's big now. I ain't going to lie. I was close on the first one and I tried to hit him and I just fell down. I was like, hold on now, he's not like a normal quarterback. But no, Dak's an amazing quarterback. He's been an amazing quarterback for a very long time now in this league."