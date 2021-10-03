DENVER — It was an ugly day for the Broncos Sunday, losing to the Ravens at home, 23-7.
From the poor offensive performance to defensive breakdowns to several injuries, including a concussion for starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos had their worst outing of the season.
Here are the other subplots from the game:
Spencer's injury. On the play before Bridgewater's injury, wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer injured his chest on what looked like a helmet-to-helmet collision, or at the very least, a defenseless player penalty. But no flag was thrown. Said coach Vic Fangio: "(The official) said he thought the guy hit him with his shoulder, not with the crown of his helmet. I didn't see a replay, how did it look? Whatever."
Williams' run. The Broncos' best play of the day was definitely running back Javonte Williams' 31-yard run in which he broke several tackles and carried Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey on his back for 20 yards. Said Williams: "I think he tried to go for the ball instead of tackling me and he just jumped on my back and I kept going."
Broncos' linebackers. The Broncos' defense sold out to stop the Ravens' rushing attack Sunday, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who rushed for a season-low 28 yards. But that also opened up the back end, which the Ravens exploited with a season-high 316 passing yards. Said Jackson: "When we watched film, we watched the linebackers really give it away how close they is. When at the line of scrimmage, the linebackers were right behind the defensive line, so they want to stop the run. We watched it on film over and over again. We knew we had to beat them with these kind of passes and these type of play calls, and we did."
Facing Pittsburgh. The Broncos do have an easier offensive opponent to prepare for next week in the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is one of the least mobile quarterbacks in the NFL. Said outside linebacker Von Miller: "It'll be good to just get back to a normal team that drops back (to) pass and just hand the ball off. It'll be refreshing just to play normal football again. And yeah, we've just got to get back in the lab."