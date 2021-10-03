Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) attempts to break through as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) holds on for the tackle during the first half of the Denver Broncos home game against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Ravens lead the Broncos by a score of 17-7 at halftime. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)