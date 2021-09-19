JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It wasn't all positive in the Broncos' 23-13 win over the Jaguars.
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb reinjured his ankle Sunday late in the second quarter. Chubb, who first injured his ankle in Week 15 last season, has been battling the injury all offseason and decided not to have surgery until May. He didn't play last Sunday against the Giants and was limited throughout the week leading up to the Jaguars game.
Coach Vic Fangio said he's unsure how long Chubb might be out, but it's certainly a blow to what was a highly anticipated return.
"It sucks, man. Bradley, he's been doing everything he can possibly do to play," said outside linebacker Von Miller. "If No. 55 was anybody else other than Bradley Chubb, he probably would have sat out this game. Chubb has been doing everything he can possibly do to come back. It’s a really, really tough injury. To see him get to a point where he's comfortable enough to play, and then he gets hurt, it's tough. We have to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to get him help."
Here are the other subplots from Sunday's win:
Jewell's shoulder. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was the other Bronco to be injured Sunday, suffering a shoulder injury on a punt in the second quarter. Jewell had been playing well in the game, totaling three tackles. Alexander Johnson took over play-calling duties for the defense, while Justin Strnad replaced Jewell.
Pressuring Lawrence. The Broncos only sacked Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence once, but disrupted several of his throws, forcing him to go 14 of 33 with 118 yards passing, two interceptions and one touchdown. Said cornerback Pat Surtain II: "The main key was focusing our eyes, make sure our eyes were good. Flying around to the ball. Getting pressure. Making plays on the ball."
Special teams. Another game, another poor special teams showing — other than Brandon McManus' three field goals. The Broncos gave up a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Said Fangio: "The kickoff return was disappointing, obviously. From my vantage point, which wasn't a great one, looked like we had a chance to tackle them real early and everybody went right by him. That guy's a hell of a returner (Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew)."
Bad penalties. The Broncos had 10 penalties, which is more than they had in a game last season. And most of those penalties were dead-ball fouls, occurring before the play. Said Fangio: "The penalties (were) way out of whack. I think we had 10 of them. We emphasize I think to the point of nausea, if anything I emphasize it too much. We have to cut those out, especially the ones that are unnecessary: false starts, offsides, post-whistle penalties. Those are just bull----."
Starting slow. For the second consecutive week, the Broncos' offense wasn't able to get out to the fast start it wanted, again not scoring a touchdown until their last possession before halftime. Said quarterback Teddy Bridgewater: "Not fast enough. If we could have responded with them scoring the touchdown with our own touchdowns, then you could talk about getting off to a better start. I think room for (improvement), but just keep putting an emphasis on starting fast, being greedy."
Game balls. Three Broncos received game balls: Surtain for his first career start and interception; safety Kareem Jackson for recording his 20th career interception; and wide receiver Courtland Sutton for having a career day with nine receptions for 159 yards.