DENVER — Shelby Harris has a knack for blocking kicks.
The Broncos' defensive tackle has done it twice in the last two weeks, once against the Browns and again Sunday against the Washington Football Team, which helped the Broncos win 17-10.
But Harris wasn't the only Bronco to block a field goal Sunday, with defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones also getting his hand on one. Both ended up being a huge turning point in the game.
"When it comes to blocked kicks, it's more about will and determination," Harris said. "But it’s all dependent on who you have next to you. Last week it was McTelvin Agim and this week it was Dre'Mont Jones. I think it really all comes down to effort. Those guys are playing their tails off and giving 100 percent effort and that’s how you block kicks. It’s never a one-man show. It’s a complete team effort. We all work together."
Here are the other subplots from the Broncos' victory Sunday:
Jeudy's return. The Broncos did return one of their top playmakers Sunday in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who finished the game with six catches for 39 yards, including an 18-yarder on third and long on the game-winning drive. Said Bridgewater: "I told him just before the game, ‘Bring that energy. Guys love the energy that you bring, have fun, dance, do what you do best,’ and he made some good plays for us today. A big third down on our scoring drive. It was great having him back out there, and I know the guys love having him back out there with them."
Miller sits out. Outside linebacker Von Miller did not play Sunday after suffering an ankle injury last week against the Browns. Miller didn't practice all week. Said Fangio: "Really not that close. I thought on Tuesday or Wednesday he’d make it, but he never made enough progress to where he felt he could push off on it. So I didn’t want to dress him and have him go out there and have him say I can’t go and be down a guy."
Jones' big day: Dre'Mont Jones entered Sunday's game without a single sack, but left Mile High with 1.5, finishing with two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss. Said Jones: "The numbers always an allusion of what I’ve been doing. I’ve been playing all season, applying a lot of pressure. It’s all about getting home and getting an opportunity."
Callahan, Bolles injuries: Both cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) and left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) left Sunday's with injuries. It's unclear how bad the two injuries were. Said Fangio: "Garett’s got an ankle, that’s all I know right now. Bryce has a knee, I don’ think it’s that bad. I don’t know yet. It kind of got hyper-extended."