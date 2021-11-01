ENGLEWOOD — Long-time Bronco outside linebacker Von Miller has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, The Gazette confirmed Monday.

The Broncos will receive a 2022 second and third round pick in exchange for Miller, per reports. Denver will pay $9 million of his remaining $9.7 million salary in 2021.

Miller spent 11 seasons in Denver after being drafted by the Broncos second overall in 2011. He's totaled a franchise record 110.5 sacks in his career and is considered one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history.

Miller ranks 23rd all-time in career sacks and since 2011 leads the NFL in sacks. He finishes his Bronco career with 509 tackles, 225 quarterback hits, 142 tackles for loss, 110.5 sacks, 26 fumbles forced, two interceptions and one touchdown. He was also Super Bowl 50 MVP, making him only the sixth former Super Bowl MVP to be traded in NFL history, joining former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, former 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, former Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch, former Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes and former Dolphins safety Jake Scott.

In a short interview with local Denver media, Miller told reporters he was "surprised" by the trade.

"I'll always have Super Bowl 50. Seeing the pictures when I was walking out, it made me tear up," Miller said. "A lot of beautiful years here, a lot of great memories, a lot of great teammates, a lot of great coaches, a lot of great fans. I'll never forget all of those people.

"When I said Broncos for life, I meant that."

Here is rest of interview with #Broncos @VonMiller. I talked with him as he left the parking lot. Cap tip to @sportsdenver for hanging with me in the cold. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/QHvuI9h983 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 1, 2021

The trade, which came a day before the Nov. 2 trade deadline, was a result of an aging and somewhat injured Miller, who is 32 years old and dealing with an ankle injury. He's on the final year of his contract, after the Broncos picked up his $18 million option in March. The Broncos (4-4) likely made the deal knowing they did right by Miller who now gets to compete on a Super Bowl contender — the Rams are 7-1 — and also knowing they can now work toward their future, securing more draft capital.

Miller was asked last Thursday about a possible re-build situation in Denver, to which he made it sound like he believed he'd be a Bronco for life.

“No, I can’t really control any of that," Miller said Oct. 28. "I’m here with these guys and I love all these guys — whether we lose or not. I can say that all these coaches, all these equipment managers, the media guys—everybody. I genuinely love these guys. I spend more time here with these guys than anybody else and that’s throughout the last 11 years. While I’m here, while my key card still works, and while I’m a Denver Bronco I’m going to continue to keep trying to fix it."

From here, the Broncos appear to be going all-in on the 2022 draft and possibly free agency. The Broncos own the following 10 picks in 2022:

•1st (own)

•2nd (own)

•2nd (via the Rams)

•3rd (own)

•3rd (via the Rams)

•4th (own)

•5th (own)

•5th (via the Lions)

•7th (own)

•7th (via the 49ers)

It's clear general manager George Paton might be looking at an overhaul of the roster, as his philosophy has always been "draft and develop."

Miller was one of only two players still remaining from the Super Bowl 50 team. Now kicker Brandon McManus is the lone Super Bowl 50 winner on roster.

So while it is the end of a historic era with Miller leaving after 11 years, it's also the beginning of a new era in Denver.

This developing story will be updated.