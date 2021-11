ENGLEWOOD — Long-time Bronco and star outside linebacker Von Miller has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report by ESPN.

Miller has spent 11 seasons in Denver after being drafted by the Broncos in 2011. He's totaled 110.5 sacks in his career and is considered one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history.

The trade comes a day before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

This developing story will be updated.