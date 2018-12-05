ENGLEWOOD — Just as the Broncos got it rolling, they are stung with a crippling injury.
Emmanuel Sanders sustained an apparent lower leg injury during a passing drill Wednesday. The injury occurred on a short passing route with no one around Sanders, who immediately fell to the turf, tossed his helmet to the side and was surrounded by the team's athletic training staff. Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave also was one of the first to arrive.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Broncos believe Sanders sustained a torn Achilles, which would end his season. Coach Vance Joseph is scheduled to address media at 1:25 p.m.
Sanders is the team's most explosive wideout and this season became the fifth wide receiver since 1970 to record a receiving, passing and rushing touchdown in the same season.
The Broncos have won three straight to force their way back into playoff consideration. Denver plays at San Francisco on Sunday. If Sanders is out, look for rookie DaeSean Hamilton's workload to increase. Hamilton played a career-high 47 snaps at Cincinnati.
