CINCINNATI — Before they move forward without their injured star cornerback, the Broncos have a request from Chris Harris Jr.
“I hope they keep winning so I can come back,” Harris told The Gazette after a 24-10 win against the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
A happy Sunday wasn’t all smiles for the Broncos, who lost Harris to a leg injury in the first quarter. (“I was just about to have a huge game, too,” he said.) Harris said it’s a hairline fracture that won’t require surgery but would likely keep him out for the rest of the regular season.
“If we make the playoffs I know I’ll be ready for that,” Harris said.
It was a fluky injury Harris sustained when a teammate stepped or fell on his right leg, he said.
“I hate playing on turf,” he added.
It also shoved Bradley Roby into the top cornerback spot, followed by rookie Isaac Yiadom and Brendan Langley.
They held up against Bengals starter Jeff Driskel, who threw a bunch of passes (25 of 28) but struggled to go anywhere (236 yards and one first-half trip into the red zone). Harris, who left the locker room on crutches, found a silver lining in a favorable finishing schedule for the Broncos.
“Only game that’s going to be really tough is the Chargers game without me,” he said.