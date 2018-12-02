CINCINNATI — Call 'em the bad news Broncos.
Chris Harris Jr., the All-Pro cornerback and the leader of the team's defense, sustained a lower leg injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game at Paul Brown Stadium.
Harris was ruled out for the remainder of the game, which was scoreless midway through the first quarter. Harris is in the midst of arguably his finest season in the Broncos' secondary. As Harris was helped off the field and into the locker room by athletic trainers, he was unable to put any weight on his right leg.
Harris has missed only two starts over the past five-plus seasons. In his absence, the Broncos plugged Brendan Langley into the No. 3 cornerback spot, alongside Bradley Roby and rookie Isaac Yiadom.