The Broncos have signed former Colorado State quarterback Garrett Grayson to the practice squad.
Multiple media sources have reported Grayson's signing and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie's promotion to the roster from the practice squad.
Grayson was a third-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2015 after throwing for over 9,000 career yards at CSU, a school record. He spent most of the next two seasons on the practice squads of the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.
Grayson was waived by Atlanta on Sept. 1.
As a senior at CSU, Grayson set the CSU single-season passing record with 4,006 years. His 3,696 yards in 2013 ranks third in the Rams' record book.