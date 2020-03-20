DENVER — Colorado's fantasy football fanatics have a new question to consider.
Draft Phillip Lindsay or Melvin Gordon?
And John Elway continues to add support for young quarterback Drew Lock via free agency. The Broncos on Friday signed Gordon, the ex-Chargers running back, according to an NFL Network report. The move lessens the burden on Lindsay while adding to a Broncos offense that’s stunk for a long time but is starting to round into shape.
How do the Broncos snap out of a scoring funk that’s kept them out of the postseason for four years? Lindsay, Gordon, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Dalton Risner is a decent spot to start. Add a swift wide receiver or effective offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL draft and new coordinator Pat Shurmur should be on to something.
The signing of Gordon by itself will be overvalued. It’s clear his market wasn’t what he expected, as Gordon received a two-year, $16 million deal from the Broncos, according to NFL Network. The 26-year-old last year reportedly turned down a $10-million-per-year deal from the Chargers.
It couldn't have been Gordon's performance against Denver that convinced Elway this was a good idea. In nine games against the Broncos, Gordon was just OK with 3.75 yards per carry and one receiving touchdown. But the Broncos certainly needed an upgrade at running back, particularly in the red zone, where they ranked 28th in the NFL. Gordon’s been a touchdown hoarder, averaging nine rushing touchdowns over the past four years.
In 2019, Gordon's yards-after-contact numbers (2.46) were almost identical to the man he likely will replace, Royce Freeman (2.60).
His jersey is available, however. Gordon wears No. 25. The Broncos just let their No. 25 — Chris Harris Jr. — sign with the Chargers.