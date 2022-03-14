DENVER • The Broncos have signed outside linebacker and elite pass rusher Chandler Jones, according to multiple reports.
Jones is a 10-year NFL veteran most recently for the Arizona Cardinals the past six seasons. Since being drafted by the Patriots 21st overall in 2012, no other player has more sacks (107.5) than Jones . Last season in Arizona, Jones totaled 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 41 tackles.
One of the Broncos' top priorities this free agency was landing a top edge rusher, and they got one in Jones. He'll now be paired with Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on the opposite side.