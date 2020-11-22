Ryan Fitzpatrick tried to make it a mind game. Justin Simmons already has his mind made up.
The decisive play in the Broncos’ 20-13 victory over the Dolphins on Sunday came down to a cerebral contest between these products of Boston-area colleges — Simmons, the Denver safety, from Boston College; Fitzpatrick, the Miami quarterback, from Harvard – and Simmons won by sticking with his pre-snap instinct.
First of all, he knew Fitzpatrick — coming on in relief, playing a backup role he never wanted, desperate to lead Miami to a dramatic victory — was going to take a shot at the end zone.
“I think he’s a guy that is just not afraid to take his shots and his chances," Simmons said. “He’s going to be aggressive. I mean, that’s just how he’s made his living.”
In surveying the formation, Simmons identified DaVante Parker as the inside receiver on the left side of Miami’s formation. He knew Parker was the favorite receiver of the Dolphins’ quarterbacks on this day, and, by the fifth-year safety’s logic, on third down and 8 from the Denver 15 with about 1:10 remaining a quarterback is going to go to his preferred target.
Fitzpatrick thought he could dupe Simmons into helping in coverage on Jakeem Grant on the right side of the Miami formation. So that’s where he put his eyes. Or at least, that’s where he intended to put his eyes.
“Unfortunately I did not look him off and look him off as much as I needed to because that wasn’t how it was going to play out on the front side,” Fitzpatrick said. “But (I) got everything I wanted with DeVante on the front side, and I needed to do a better job of holding that safety and really, that’s the game of football. It was milliseconds. If he would’ve been a step slower, maybe that ball gets in there and we’re having a happy press conference."
On the left, Parker cut his route toward the middle of the field on a post pattern. Cornerback Bryce Callahan was to the outside, leaving an opening in the middle for Fitzpatrick to hit what could have been a game-tying touchdown. But Simmons, cheating that way from the beginning, cut across and made the interception — his fourth of the season and third in four games.
“I wish I could’ve had that one second to look off,” Fitzpatrick said. “I wish I would’ve done that better on the last play.”
Broncos coach Vic Fangio called it "poetic justice" that Simmons, who had an interception taken away by a penalty earlier in the game, finished the competitive portion of the game with the ball in his hands.
Running back Melvin Gordon, whose fumble a few minutes earlier set up the precarious situation, was the play's biggest cheerleader on the sidelines.
"I was happy as hell," he said.
Simmons was just happy to see the team rewarded with a victory in a close game.
"It's not just one single individual effort from myself, it's just a combination of everything that's going on and being able to make a play on the ball," he said. "I thought the secondary — we were challenging receivers all day and challenging throws and just found a way to come up with a win there at the end."