DENVER — Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, reports say.
Denver's 9News reported Jackson experienced chills and congestion, which led him to be tested for the coronavirus. Over 70 members of the Broncos organization participated in a Black Lives Matter march June 6.
Jackson is the Broncos player who said football must be "100% safe" from the coronavirus before players return. Soon after, he organized and participated in the march of thousands of people through downtown Denver.
Jackson was a standout player in his first season as a member of the Broncos defense, totaling 71 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He was suspended the final two games after a DUI arrest was determined to be a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.