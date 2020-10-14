Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was arrested late Tuesday night for driving under the influence and speeding, according to court and police documents.
Gordon, 27, was speeding between 25 and 39 mph over the limit. He was stopped by the Denver Police Department at Fifth Avenue and Speer Boulevard.
This is Gordon’s first season with the Broncos. He signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the team in March.
In four games, Gordon has 281 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Broncos are set to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Gordon is subject to discipline from the NFL in addition to legal consequences. Based on previous DUI incidents within the NFL, he could be facing a two- to three-game suspension.
Gordon’s court date is set for Nov. 13. The Broncos are scheduled to play against the Raiders in Las Vegas two days later.