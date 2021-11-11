ENGLEWOOD — Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams has been voted the NFL Rookie of the Week after his performance Sunday against the Cowboys.

Williams, who was selected 35th in the 2021 NFL draft, had a career-high 111 rushing yards on 17 carries in Dallas, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. The North Carolina product notably broke a 30-yard run in which he ran over several defenders.

"He’s just a really good player," coach Vic Fangio said. "He’s a rookie by classification, but not by play and demeanor and professionalism. He doesn’t act like a rookie at all. The guy is really good."

Williams is the first Broncos rookie to earn the honor since quarterback Drew Lock in 2019.