DENVER — The future is bright for two young Broncos.
Cornerback Pat Surtain II and running back Javonte Williams were both selected to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie team, it was announced Tuesday. The Broncos were one of only eight teams to have two or more rookies voted to the team.
Surtain, who was selected ninth overall from Alabama in 2021 NFL Draft, was one of the top corners in the league this season. In 15 starts and 16 games played, he totaled 58 tackles, 14 passes defensed and four interceptions. Williams, who was drafted 35th overall from North Carolina, split carries with veteran Melvin Gordon this season, but that didn't stop him from having a great first year. Playing in all 17 games, Williams totaled 903 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 203 attempts while also receiving 43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns.
Both Surtain and Williams are alternates for the Pro Bowl, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.