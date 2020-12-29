Following a season-high five drops against the Chargers on Sunday, rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is second in the NFL in drops this season with 12, according to Pro Football Focus. He's only behind Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson, who's dropped 14.
Jeudy's drops were costly for the Broncos in the 19-16 loss, as two of the five would have likely changed the outcome of the game. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday he's still confident in Jeudy's abilities.
“Jerry has proven that he has good hands. Now obviously, that wasn't evident (Sunday), so it's not a question whether he can catch or not," Fangio said. "He's just got to get back to the basics of focusing a little bit more, make sure he has it and not let anything distract him through the process of catching the ball. Catching the ball is job number one and then running after the catch is job number two.
"He's proven he has good hands, which I think is different than some guys that you know that have inconsistent hands and are always going to be a fifty-fifty catcher throughout their career. He can catch — he's proven that — and he just has to do a better job of focusing.”
Jeudy did have six catches for 61 yards with a career-high 15 targets in the loss, saying after the game he "can't dwell on" one bad performance.
Here's how the rest of the Broncos performed in Week 16:
2020 Broncos rookies
Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver
School: Alabama
Pick: Round 1, No. 15
Analysis: Among rookies, Jeudy ranks eighth in receptions (47), sixth in yards (716) and is tied for 10th in touchdowns (two). He has the third-most targets among rookie receivers (103), but has a reception percentage of 45.6, which is ranked 35th out of 40 rookie receivers.
K.J. Hamler, wide receiver
School: Penn State
Pick: Round 2, No. 46
Analysis: Hamler suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's game and did not catch a pass. He's caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns this year. Hamler ranks 30th in reception percentage (55.6) among rookies.
Michael Ojemudia, cornerback
School: Iowa
Pick: Round 3, No. 77
Analysis: Ojemudia played every defensive snap against the Chargers, tying a season high of seven tackles. Among rookie corners, Ojemudia has played the fourth-most coverage snaps (504) and has allowed the third-most completions (47), according to Pro Football Focus. Receivers have a 67.1 reception percentage on Ojemudia.
Lloyd Cushenberry III, center
School: LSU
Pick: Round 3, No. 83
Analysis: Cushenberry has played every offensive snap this season, but is third to last among rookie offensive linemen in blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. He's allowed 29 quarterback pressures, 22 hurries, four sacks and three hits. He's been penalized three times.
McTelvin Agim, defensive end
School: Arkansas
Pick: Round 3, No. 95
Analysis: Agim played 26 percent against the Bills and only 12 percent against the Chargers, in which he recorded no tackles. He has eight tackles and one pass deflection this season.
Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end
School: Missouri
Pick: Round 4, No. 118
Analysis: Before tearing his ACL against Atlanta, Okwuegbunam had 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. Among rookie tight ends, he's still fourth in receptions and yards and third in touchdowns.
Justin Strnad, linebacker
School: Wake Forest
Pick: Round 5, No. 178
Analysis: Placed on IR with season-ending wrist surgery.
Netane Muti, guard
School: Fresno State
Pick: Round 6, No. 181
Analysis: Muti had not played a snap for the Broncos before the Panthers game, but made his first start at right guard in place of the injured Graham Glasgow, who returned against the Bills and Chargers.
Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver
School: Florida
Pick: Round 7, No. 252
Analysis: Cleveland did not play against the Bills or Chargers.
Derrek Tuszka, linebacker
School: North Dakota State
Pick: Round 7, No. 254
Analysis: Tuszka was placed on the IR following the Kansas City game in Week 8, but was activated three weeks ago. He played 26 snaps against the Chargers — three on defense and 23 on special teams.
Essang Bassey, cornerback
School: Wake Forest
Pick: Undrafted
Analysis: After recording his first career interception against the Saints, Bassey suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Chiefs. He finished the season with 21 solo tackles, two pass deflections and one interception.