ENGLEWOOD — It was only the fifth play of the second half and most will give all the credit to Broncos running back Javonte Williams, but for rookie offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, it was the best play of his young career.
Williams took the ball sweeping left following behind Meinerz, who was the lead blocker on the play. It wasn't long before Williams was surrounded by a convoy of Cowboys defenders. That's when all 320 pounds of Meinerz came barreling in, pushing the pile and eventually helping Williams bust free for a 30-yard gain.
"I’m always sprinting downfield," Meinerz said. "My film back home in Whitewater — I’ll sprint 40 yards downfield if my wide receiver is still fighting. That’s just something I’ve always done, and to have it happen like that was really cool."
Meinerz will take on a bigger role than anticipated the rest of the season, replacing Graham Glasgow at right guard after Glasgow fractured his left ankle on the final play of the first half of the Cowboys game. Sunday will be Meinerz's second career start, after he got the nod at left guard against the Ravens in Week 4 due to injuries.
While he may not have much experience, Meinerz has shown potential when given opportunities.
"He’s very active, he’s very tough, and plays extremely hard," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. "There were a few clips where he was downfield blocking and he’s got the right mindset. He’s got the right body type and he showed why we drafted him and why we liked him in this year’s draft. I think he’s got a really bright future.”
Many questioned if Meinerz, a third-round pick out of Division III powerhouse Wisconsin Whitewater, would be able to adjust to the physicality of the NFL game. So far, he's shown that isn't a problem.
Instead, it's the mental part he needs to focus on.
“There was definitely a lot to learn," Meinerz said. "In our conference in Division III, there wasn’t a lot of switching up how the defense is going to play. It was 'this is what they’re going to play all day.' Now, I have to know 'what does nickel mean?' 'What does dime mean?' Understand what a jam front is and just all these other different responsibilities. On top of that, also learning multiple positions — left guard, right guard and center — and, as you guys saw, a little bit of tight end.”
Meinerz has had a good amount of help, and he credits the guys around him and offensive line coach Mike Munchak.
"Whenever it’s free time that we have, it’s not really free time. It’s studying the playbook and getting ready," Meinerz said. "I really ask a lot of questions and write everything down that I can, and I make sure I’m revisiting those notes."
Meinerz has grown since joining the Broncos. A fan-favorite, he was known for his stomach — "The Belly" — which he often put on display during practice.
But as Meinerz matures, his college antics have taken a backseat, as disappointing as that may be.
“I guess the answer to that question is I’m a rookie first of all. Second of all, I’m a professional now," Meinerz said. "I’m not going out looking for attention or anything like that. I want to lay low, earn my stripes, earn my place in the National Football League, and earn myself a spot here with the Denver Broncos in the future."
It's a sad day knowing "The Belly" is no more, but the future is bright for Meinerz, whose role is only going to increase as his career progresses.