Phillip Lindsay’s first professional football season began with no invite to the NFL Combine, a non-selection in the NFL Draft, and last-place spot on the Broncos’ five-man running back depth chart.
It quickly catapulted to Lindsay making the Broncos’ 53-man roster, to starting tailback, to three, 100-yard rushing games, and to now a Pro Bowl berth.
Lindsay became the first NFL offensive player in history to make the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie when the former standout of Denver South High School and the University of Colorado learned Tuesday he had been honored with a berth in what is the NFL all-star game.
Lindsay will be joined on the AFC Pro Bowl roster by Broncos linebacker Von Miller.