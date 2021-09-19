JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pat Surtain II ran stride-for-stride with Jaguars wide receiver Tyron Johnson.
Surtain raced down the west sideline and turned his head looking for the ball, as fellow rookie Trevor Lawrence let it fly 45 yards downfield. Then the Broncos rookie cornerback did what he was brought to Denver to do — made a spectacular play on the ball and intercepted the pass.
And just like that, the ninth overall pick in the 2021 draft left his mark in his first career start, helping the Broncos to a 23-13 win.
"Well, that was a hell of a pick," coach Vic Fangio said. "Not many corners can make that play. At best most of them get a breakup, but he got the breakup and the pick, so that speaks volumes about his ability. ... But overall, I think he played well. I wasn't watching him every play obviously, but we like him."
Surtain started in place of the injured Ronald Darby, who was placed on the short-term injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He had mostly been playing the dime position during training camp, preseason and even Week 1 versus the Giants. But the plan has always been for Surtain to be a starting outside corner in the future.
And while that future was sped up this week, he lived up to the expectations.
"Pat played some hell of good ball today," said safety Kareem Jackson, who also had an interception — the 20th of his career. "Tried to communicate with him. Told him to play to his strengths. There's a reason why he's here. There's a reason why he went, I think, 9 overall. So from his first day here, I've always been impressed with what he's been able to do. Taking in our defense and playing in multiple spots, for him to come in today and play the way he played, definitely impressed by it. Not surprised."
Surtain and the Broncos' defense held Lawrence in check after giving up an opening-drive touchdown pass. Minus the opening series, Lawrence was 9 of 26 for 45 yards and two interceptions.
A larger part of that was outside linebacker Von Miller, who only had one sack but was disruptive throughout the game. But another was Surtain, who allowed only a few catches thrown his way.
It was clear the rookie was unfazed by the spotlight Sunday.
"I was pretty comfortable," Surtain said. "They ran some double moves early on that I could fix, just fix my eyes on some of the plays. But other than that, I think we prepared throughout the week. I prepared well. Showed it in the game."