ENGLEWOOD — The NFL has taken notice of Pat Surtain II.
The Broncos rookie cornerback was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week Wednesday, after his two-interception performance Sunday versus the Chargers. Surtain picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice in the fourth quarter, the first coming in the end zone and the second being returned 70 yards for a touchdown.
Surtain now has three interceptions this season, becoming the first Broncos player to have at least three interceptions as a rookie since Hall of Famer Steve Atwater did it in 1989. He's also the first Bronco to win Defensive Player of the Week honors since defensive end Dre'Mont Jones won during Week 16 of the 2019 season.
The ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Surtain has been spectacular for the Broncos, with coach Vic Fangio advocating for him to be in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
“No doubt. No doubt about that," Fangio said. “He played really well (Sunday). Obviously, the two interceptions everybody knows about, but he’s (broken) up some passes, too, that were critical. They don’t quite get the same pizzazz that the picks do, but they’re just as critical. He’s been playing good football for us all year. We’re thrilled to have him. I don’t want to speak for (General Manager) George (Paton), but I think I am. If we had to redo the draft right now and it was the same players available at No. 9 — it’d be the same pick.”