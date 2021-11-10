ENGLEWOOD — Rookie safety Caden Sterns has been thrown into a role he never expected to be in.
Sterns, who was a fifth-round draft pick out of Texas, has become a key part of the Broncos' secondary, playing the dime position in coach Vic Fangio's defense. Having been drafted as a safety on a team with arguably the best safety duo in the league in Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, many believed — Sterns included — his playing time wouldn't come until later in his career.
"I really didn't have any expectations coming in," Sterns said Thursday. "I knew I just had to work hard to get what I deserve. And just to be able to play this much, it shows a lot. Coaches trust me and that means a lot to me and the players around me trust me as well. That right there means a lot to me. However much time I see on the field, if it's one play to however many plays it is, I feel grateful for it."
Sterns has taken full advantage of his increased playing time, seeing the field in over 20% of the defensive snaps each week. He's totaled 12 tackles, four passes defensed, two sacks and two interceptions in 107 snaps played this season.
He came up with maybe his most impressive play this past Sunday, intercepting Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter to seal the Broncos' 30-16 victory.
"(I'm) really comfortable," Sterns said. "It just allows you to make so many plays, as you've seen Justin and Kareem make countlessly. Just to be able to do stuff they do, it's really fun out there... It's just really fun to watch and be a part of."
Sterns is certainly the future at the safety position, likely eventually playing alongside Simmons who signed a four-year extension this past offseason. And Simmons, one of the Broncos' most valuable players and biggest leaders on the team, has taken liking to the rookie.
As has Broncos Country, knowing they have a good one in Sterns.
"He’s just so smart. I think he handles all that really well," Simmons said. "He sees really well even from close up at playing the dime position. Obviously, it’s an advantageous spot for us to put him in positions to where he can see things really well and then make plays on the football. He does a really good job already as a rookie dissecting route combinations, where we’re trying to be attacked and what the quarterback’s necessarily looking at as the game is developing. Those are some of the things that I think are going to make him a great player for years to come.”