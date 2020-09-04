The Broncos cut ties on Friday with linebacker Todd Davis, their leading tackler in three of the past four seasons.
Davis’ release comes the same day Denver traded for Cincinnati linebacker Austin Calitro in exchange for defensive lineman Christian Covington.
Calitro, 26, a who started nine games over the past two seasons with Seattle and Jacksonville, will vie for the open position with the other inside linebackers remaining in camp – Mark Barron, Justin Hollins, Josey Jewell, Alexander Johnson, Joe Jones and Josh Watson.
Rosters must be trimmed to 53 players by Saturday at 2 p.m.
Davis, 28, started 59 of the 60 games in which he appeared for the Broncos since 2016. He led the team in tackles in 2016 (97), 2018 (114) and 2019 (134; eighth most in the NFL and most for the Broncos since D.J. Williams had 140 in 2008). A calf injury had knocked the Sacramento State product out of most of training camp, though he returned to practice on Thursday.
The Broncos signed Davis to a three-year contract in March 2018 for $15 million.
Davis originally joined the Broncos in November 2014 after being waived by New Orleans. He was a reserve on the 2015 team, and his departure leaves Von Miller and Brandon McManus as the only players remaining on the team’s roster who appeared in Super Bowl 50.
Covington, 26, an offseason acquisition, never appeared in a game for the Broncos.