DENVER — The Broncos are re-signing running back Melvin Gordon to a one-year, $5 million deal, The Gazette confirmed.
The deal came together Tuesday evening, after Gordon had yet to reach a deal with any other team. Gordon has spent the past two seasons with the Broncos, rushing for 1,904 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Broncos.
Gordon will again split reps with Javonte Williams, who is coming off an impressive rookie season, rushing for 903 yards and four touchdowns.
“I’ve been talking to ‘Mel’ lately, seeing how he is and seeing what he’s been doing," Williams said earlier Tuesday. "Whatever [General Manager] George [Paton] has planned, I’m ready. If I have to split carries, or if I’m the starter — it doesn’t matter. Whatever it is, I’m just trying to win the Super Bowl.”