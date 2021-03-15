Shelby Harris is coming back.
The six-year NFL defensive tackle is staying in Denver another three years, the Broncos and Harris' agent, Ryan Williams, announced Monday. Harris reportedly signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Broncos, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
For the #Broncos and DT Shelby Harris, it’s a 3-year deal worth $27M, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021
Excited for @ShelbyHarris93 to continue his career in Denver!— Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) March 15, 2021
"Shelby sets the tone on our defensive line," Broncos general manager George Paton said in a statement Monday. "As a disruptive pass rusher and physical run defender, he's hard to handle up front. We're excited to have Shelby back with the Broncos."
Harris' signing will become official Wednesday when the free agency period and new league year opens. Monday started the "legal tampering" period in which teams could start speaking with agents of players.
Drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round in 2014, Harris has grown into one of the most consistent defensive lineman in the NFL since signing with the Broncos in 2017.
His consistent production on the field and leadership off it made him one of Denver's top priorities this offseason, after one of his best seasons, totaling 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks, despite not playing in five games. And in 2019, when he was fully healthy, Harris showed his full potential with 49 tackles, nine pass deflections, eight tackles for loss and six sacks.
Denver has its rock in the middle for three more years.
“Ryan Williams is a great agent. I am close with Ryan and have spoken with him about Shelby," Paton said March 4. "Shelby is a priority in free agency. We’d love to have Shelby back. He’s a really good football player and a good person. I know Vic’s spoken with him. I’ve spoken with him early. He’s a guy we definitely want back.”
The Broncos are expecting several more key signings this offseason, with decisions to make specifically with safety Kareem Jackson and star outside linebacker Von Miller. Denver will have to make a decision on Miller's future by Tuesday.