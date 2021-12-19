DENVER — Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had to be carted off the field in the third quarter of the Broncos' game against the Bengals on Sunday.
Bridgewater was diving for a first down and hit his head on the ground. His face mask was removed and he was taken off the field on a backboard. The extent of his injury is not yet known, but Bridgwater is conscious and has movement in all extremities. He is being taken to a hospital for evaluation of a head injury as a precaution, the team said.
The entire team came on the field, many taking a knee as the medical staff tended to him. The crowd chanted 'Teddy' as he was taken off the field.
