Broncos quarterback Drew Lock returned to Sunday's game against the Chargers after leaving in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

Lock headed to the locker room midway through the first quarter and was listed as questionable to return. He came back, threw a few warm-up passes, then re-entered the game midway through the second quarter.

Brett Rypien went in at quarterback while Lock was out.

Lock, who is playing in place of the injured Teddy Bridgewater, missed three games last season with a shoulder injury.

It's another big hit for the Broncos, who are playing without several key players including Ronald Darby, Kenny Young, Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb and Jonathon Cooper.

