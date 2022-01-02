Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is questionable to return after leaving Sunday's game against the Chargers in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Brett Rypien is now in at quarterback.

Lock, who is playing in place of the injured Teddy Bridgewater, headed to the locker room to be evaluated. He missed three games last season with a shoulder injury.

It's another big hit for the Broncos, who are playing without several key players including Ronald Darby, Kenny Young, Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb and Jonathon Cooper.

