ENGLEWOOD • It's unclear whether Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will practice this week or play next Sunday at Pittsburgh, coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.
Bridgewater is currently in concussion protocol after taking a big hit toward the end of the first half of Sunday's game against the Ravens. Bridgewater was replaced by Drew Lock to start the second half.
"We'll have more information by Wednesday, and that will have more of a determining factor," Fangio said of Bridgewater's status.
Bridgewater wasn't the only Bronco to leave Sunday's game injured, with receiver/returner Diontae Spencer and cornerback Pat Surtain II injuring their chests. Fangio said both are day-to-day.
Spencer's injury took place right before Bridgewater's, in which he appeared to be a defenseless player, but a flag wasn't thrown.
Fangio was not happy about that, as well as the hit on Bridgewater thast looked like helmet-to-helmet.
"I sent a video into the officiating office during the week showing similar hits that they've had and gotten away with, and it continued," Fangio said. "So, you can see sending videos in to the officiating office can be fruitless at times."
As for starting guards Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow, Fangio expects Risner (foot) to return to the starting lineup, while Glasgow (knee) is day-to-day. The Broncos should also have cornerback Ronald Darby back this week as he returns from a Week 1 hamstring injury.