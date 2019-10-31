The possibility of Joe Flacco's season with the Denver Broncos being over is looking more likely.

A second opinion on the quarterback's injured disc confirmed the Broncos medical team's diagnosis, meaning Flacco is likely out up to 6 weeks, according to 9News reporter Mike Klis.

Sources told Klis that, given the seriousness of the injury and the state of the team, it's probable that Flacco will land on reserve/injured list.

Surgery is not currently planned.

With Flacco out, Denver will get a long look at young quarterbacks Brandon Allen, Brett Rypien and possibly 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock.