ENGLEWOOD — Drew Lock will have a chance at redemption this Sunday in Las Vegas, and the Denver Broncos quarterback couldn't be more thrilled for the opportunity.
"All I have to say right now is that I’m super excited to finally get a full week with everyone and take the field for the first time," Lock said to open his media availability Wednesday.
Lock will be starting in place of an injured Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a concussion against the Bengals. Lock replaced Bridgewater in the third quarter Sunday, going 6 of 12 for 88 yards with one touchdown and one fumble. It will be Lock's first start of the season, after losing the quarterback competition to Bridgewater during training camp and the preseason.
Lock is no stranger to being a starter, having started 18 games in his career for the Broncos, including 13 last season. In fact, this season is the first time in his life he's ever been a backup.
“It’s an adjustment," Lock said. "It was a challenge, to say the least, but it was a challenge I was up for. It was a challenge I was excited to be able to see what plans I need to put in place to be the best backup I can be. But now my focus is obviously on winning this next one for us.”
For Lock, the week leading up to the game will be the biggest difference, he said. He believes getting to work with the first team during practice will pay dividends come Sunday.
"I’m excited to be able to just throw to these guys during the week," Lock said. "Call plays in the huddle, get in the huddle, let these guys see my face throughout the week. I’m excited about it, and I think it should make a big difference for me.”
Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that once Bridgewater is able to return, he will continue as the starter with Lock playing the role of backup.
Still, Lock, who claims he's grown as a quarterback since last year, has a lot on the line against the Raiders. Whether he admits it or not, a good performance Sunday could go a long way for his reputation not only in Denver, but the NFL.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say that," Lock said. "I want to prove that we can go out and win this game, and not for me, but for this team and the Broncos in general and keep winning these games going forward depending on who’s playing.”
Injury report
Including Bridgewater, the Broncos had eight players not practice Wednesday: running back Melvin Gordon (hip), safety Kareem Jackson (back), Dre'Mont Jones (foot), right tackle Bobby Massie (rest), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) and linebacker Kenny Young (concussion). The Broncos did get outside linebacker Malik Reed and running back Mike Boone back from the COVID-19 list, meaning they no longer have any players on the COVID-19 list.