The Broncos and GM George Paton have promoted Darren Mougey to director of player personnel, after spending nine seasons in Denver's front office.

Mougey most recently served as the Broncos' assistant director of college scouting in 2020.

"Darren is an outstanding evaluator who has an excellent reputation around the league as an up-and-coming personnel executive," Paton said in a statement. "Getting to work with Darren over the last five months, he is a strong communicator and has great leadership qualities. We're fortunate to have Darren leading our pro and college scouting while also being a sounding board on all roster decisions."

Mougey started with the Broncos in 2012 as a personnel intern and quickly rose as a personnel/scouting assistant in 2013, a college/pro personnel scout in 2014, a southwest area scout in 2015, a western area scout in 2016 and a western regional scout from 2017-19.

Before arriving in Denver, Mougey was a four-year letterman and captain at San Diego State where he played wide receiver. He competed in NFL training camps as a wide receiver with the Falcons in 2009 and Cardinals in 2010.

Mougey is the fourth front office hire Paton has made this week, with Kelly Kleine being named the executive director of football operations/special advisor to the general manager, Roman Phifer as a senior personnel executive and Sae Woon Jo as a western national scout.