DENVER — The Broncos announced Thursday director of player personnel Darren Mougey has been promoted to assistant general manager.
Mougey just finished his 10th season with the Broncos, after joining the organization in 2012 as a personnel intern. He's worked as a personnel/scouting assistant (2013), college/pro personnel scout (2014), southwest area scout (2015), western area scout (2016), western regional scout (2017-19), assistant director of college scouting (2020) and director of player personnel (2021).
Mougey, who played a large role on the Broncos' head coaching committee, will now serve as general manager George Paton's right-hand-man.