Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned to the practice field Thursday after observing from a distance Wednesday due to a shoulder contusion he suffered Sunday against Atlanta.

Jeudy is coming off a career game, catching seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Thursday he was seen catching passes in warmups, but was limited the rest of practice.

“We’ll see how he’ll be today with that," coach Vic Fangio said ahead of Thursday's practice. "Hopefully he has a good day today and comes back tomorrow with no residual effects and we’re hoping he’ll be able to go.”

Starting right tackle Demar Dotson was out again for the second consecutive day, along with his backups, Jake Rodgers and Ja'Wuan James. Though, Elijah Wilkinson — who started the season at right tackle — returned to practice this week after being placed on the injured reserve on Sept. 29 with a fractured shinbone.

Fangio said Dotson's status is unknown for Sunday and Wilkinson won't be available, despite his return to practice.

“We don’t know about (Dotson) yet. We probably won’t know until the end of the week," Fangio said. "Elijah, I don’t believe he’ll be ready to play this week because he’s been out six weeks I believe, and this is his first time on the practice field so he’s not really ready to play yet. If (Dotson) doesn’t play, we’ve got Jake, who’s potentially there. Jake is going to miss today’s practice with a shoulder — it could be Calvin Anderson.”

As for starting cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (concussion) and Bryce Callahan (ankle), who both missed last week's game, the two were back at practice again Thursday, with Callahan being limited. Safety Justin Simmons was also back, after missing Wednesday's practice for a non-injury related issue.

