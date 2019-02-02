Three Broncos are headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pat Bowlen, Champ Bailey and Ty Law were among the eight-person class announced by the NFL on Saturday.
Joining them will be Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed, Kevin Mawae, Johnny Robinson and Gil Brandt.
Two other former Broncos, safeties John Lynch and Steve Atwater, were among the finalists but did not get into the hall.
Bowlen, the team's owner, has made no major public appearances since Alzheimer's forced him to step down from his daily duties running the team in 2013.
Under Bowlen's 35-year leadership, the Broncos have reached the playoffs 18 times and won 13 AFC West crowns, seven conference championships and three Super Bowl titles.
Bowlen, who turns 75 this month, is the first owner in pro football history to win 300 games in three decades and he was the fastest (581 games) to 350 overall wins. Since buying the team in 1984, Bowlen has as many Super Bowl appearances as losing seasons, and the Broncos' .598 winning percentage is third in the league.
Bailey played 15 years — five with Washington, then 10 more with Denver after the Redskins swapped him for Clinton Portis. Like so many great cornerbacks, Bailey did not rewrite the record book, in part because he was, for a huge chunk of his career, considered the best cover guy in the league. So most quarterbacks simply avoided him.
Law played most of his career with the New England Patriots. He played for Denver in 2009, his final season in the NFL.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.