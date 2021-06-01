Broncos coach Vic Fangio isn't holding anything back for new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Despite Tuesday only being Bridgewater's fourth day practicing with the team, Fangio said they've given him "a pretty good bit" of the playbook. And as a six-year NFL veteran, it's nothing he can't handle.

"I saw an improvement in him today and thought he did better than he did last week," Fangio said. "We’re trying to give him as much as we can. Play reps are down in the OTAs more than normal. We’re giving them as much as we can so when we come back to training camp, it’s not the first time they’ve heard something.”

Bridgewater looked comfortable Tuesday, throwing touchdown passes to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Noah Fant. But he also had his slip-ups, almost throwing an interception to rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who dropped the pass that landed right in his hands.

Still, Bridgewater appears to be building chemistry with his new teammates, which will be important if he wants to win the quarterback competition with Drew Lock.

“I feel like he’s a great quarterback," Jeudy said of Bridgewater. "He knows how to anticipate. I feel like he’s good at anticipating where players are going to be. I feel like that’s a good thing he does.”

Bolles, Browning, Fuller, others miss OTAs

Left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Bobby Massie both missed Tuesday's organized team activity, with Fangio explaining that Bolles has a "family issue" he's dealing with and he is unsure why Massie was absent.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller, who the Broncos signed this offseason, also missed again this week but could make an appearance before mandatory minicamp.

“I think he will, but we’ll see," Fangio said. "I know the secondary coaches have talked to him. I haven’t talked to him lately.”

And wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), linebacker Baron Browning (lower leg), and defensive linemen Mike Purcell (foot) and Shelby Harris (medical procedure) all sat out of practice with minor injuries.

Right tackle is a four-man battle

While everyone is focused on the quarterback competition, there's a four-man battle for the starting spot at right tackle. The Broncos signed both Massie and Cameron Fleming as two veterans to come in and compete with Calvin Anderson, who started two games last year, and Quinn Bailey, who was on the practice squad last season.

Like the QB battle, this competition won't be decided until later.

"I like all four guys there," Fangio said. "They all bring different positives and negatives to the table. I think once it’s all said and done, we’ll have a good right tackle.”

Aaron Rodgers trade in June?

It's June, which means the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes have officially begun — that's if he's even on the table, which the Green Bay Packers have said he's not. Though, if he is, the Broncos are considered one of his top destinations.

On June 1, teams are allowed to spread their dead cap money across two years with trades and cuts. Essentially, teams are more likely to make a trade after June 1 because they're able to clear dead cap space.

That doesn't mean a Rodgers trade to the Broncos is any more on the table than it was before, but it might give the Packers a little more incentive to do it now, rather than back on draft night over a month ago when some thought it might go down.