Don't expect the Broncos to name a starting quarterback any time soon.

With the first day of organized team activities behind them, the competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater is officially underway. But coach Vic Fangio said Monday that no one should take much stock into how either performs the next several weeks during workouts.

"It may be separation in some people’s minds, but until we get to at least practicing 11-on-11, you need to withhold much judgment," Fangio said. "Eleven-on-11, and ultimately, the preseason games will be the true tell.”

Lock, who started 13 games for the Broncos last season, spent most of his press conference Monday explaining how he's cut himself from the rest of the world, paying no attention to the speculation around the Broncos' quarterback competition. He's received plenty of praise from his teammates and coaches about his offseason work and he wants to prove it by winning the starting job.

"I’m here to compete and do everything you can to be the best quarterback for this team," Lock said. "I’m excited to be able to go out there and have this competition, push myself to a whole different level that maybe I wouldn’t have gotten to without this."

As for Bridgewater, he has the same mentality.

"I’m here to play football and whatever happens, happens," Bridgewater said. "I’m here to help this team become a better team. I’m here to help players become better football players and men become better men.”

The two were also very complimentary of each other, saying they believe they'll make each other better.

Lock said of Bridgewater: "Today was obviously the first time meeting him in person being that we’ve all had to be on Zoom again up until this point. I feel like we’re going to be able to talk easily out there."

Bridgewater said of Lock: "He walks into the room and he’s experienced. That’s the type of guy you want to be around. Our personalities will mesh well."

Gordon, Fuller absent at OTAs

The Broncos had 82 players on the 90-man roster show up to the first day of OTAs. Those absent were OLB Bradley Chubb, RB Melvin Gordon, CB Kyle Fuller, DL Shelby Harris, G Dalton Risner, CB Duke Dawson, C Patrick Morris and OLB Jonathan Cooper — DL Mike Purcell and LB Baron Browning attended, but did not practice due to light injuries. Of those eight who were absent, Gordon and Fuller were the only players who are not injured.

Gordon told 9News this week that he had his own routine, while Fangio is unsure why Fuller — who the Broncos signed this offseason — was not in attendance.

"It is voluntary, and he’s chosen not to attend at this point," Fangio said.

Considering the NFLPA has encouraged players to skip OTAs, the Broncos had a pretty good turnout. The team's NFLPA player representatives, kicker Brandon McManus and safety Justin Simmons, even showed up.

“Attendance was good," Fangio said. "It wasn’t 100 percent, but it was good. We were pleased with it.”

Bolles building off 2020-21

Coming off the best season of his career, which earned him a four-year extension, left tackle Garett Bolles is hoping to get better. He said he has no intentions of slowing down this offseason.

"I’m the strongest and fastest I’ve ever been," Bolles said. "This was a great offseason for me. Nothing changed. I did exactly the same thing. I have bad OCD, so once I find something that I love to do, I continue to do it because I feel like it’s preparation for me.”

Pat Surtain II continues to impress

Broncos first-round pick Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II stood out two weeks ago at rookie minicamp, but what about at OTAs with the team's veterans?

“I’ve been pleased with his work so far, although it’s very early," Fangio said. "I think he’s got an NFL demeanor, especially the type of demeanor you need to play corner in this league."

Surtain also has a fan in Von Miller.

“This Patrick Surtain II, this ‘PS2’ guy, he’s the real deal," Miller said. "I’m excited to see what he can be able to do versus all these receivers that we have in our division and all these receivers throughout the league."