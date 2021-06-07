Drew Lock's first throw during the Broncos' 11-on-11 period Monday didn't make it 1 yard.

The third-year quarterback had the ball slip out of his hand as he cocked it back, landing instead in the hands of outside linebacker Malik Reed who was rushing behind him. Only a few throws later, during 7-on-7, Lock threw an out-route right to safety Justin Simmons who returned that for a pick-six.

Lock looked hesitant the majority of Monday's practice, struggling to go through his reads. But coach Vic Fangio isn't worried about Lock yet.

“Not really. I think it's too early to come to any conclusions one way or the other — even a small conclusion," Fangio said. "(Quarterbacks coach) Mike (Shula) and (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) are working with him on that stuff. I'm not worried about it at this point."

Lock wasn't the only one to struggle, with Teddy Bridgewater throwing into double coverage late in practice and rookie safety Jamar Johnson intercepting him in the back of the end zone.

"I saw that we had a pick or two on defense," Fangio said. "I'm not sure who threw it, but I'll watch the tape. ... You don't want guys pressing. Two players you don’t want as coaches — one that doesn’t do anything the coaches tell him to do, and two, (someone who) only does what the coaches tell him to do. There's a fine line of moving on and seeing more than maybe you're schooled to see. You have to find that happy medium all the time.”

Bridgewater has started to look more comfortable as each week passes, especially building a chemistry with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who Bridgewater found several times Monday, including a 40-yard touchdown pass.

"It's a daily happening that can keep improving," Fangio said. "You can see strides early. I don’t know that those strides have been made yet, but hopefully that’s what all of our quarterbacks can get with all of our receivers.”

Meanwhile, Lock's and Bridgewater's teammates aren't taking sides quite yet in the competition.

"I’m not going to hang out with one more than the other," left guard Dalton Risner said. "I’m going to respect both, get to know both, try to support both for every position across the team — not only just quarterbacks. When it comes to a lunch, yes, I might sit with Drew one day, might sit with Teddy."

Fangio encourages players to get vaccinated

The NFL isn't forcing players to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that hasn't stopped many Broncos from getting it or verbally committing to get it. Fangio said Monday he believes close to 70% of players have said they've gotten it or will get it soon. He's hoping more will, but doesn't believe they'll have 100% participation.

Players who are not vaccinated will have to go through last season's COVID-19 protocols.

“I don’t think we'll get all 90," Fangio said. "Hopefully we'll get as many as we can for a couple reasons. Me personally — and I know everybody has personal opinions — I think it's the right thing to do medically. People disagree with that and that's OK. I think it’ll have a positive effect on the team, both from an operations standpoint and everybody making the decision with the team in mind. I don’t think we'll have 90. Hopefully we'll have a good amount, though.”

Massie misses with pec injury; Fuller attends first OTA

Right tackle Bobby Massie did not practice for the second straight week Monday, due to a "pec strain." Massie is expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle after the Broncos signed him three weeks ago.

Along with Massie, Noah Fant (wisdom teeth) and Tim Patrick (hamstring) also did not participate in Monday's practice. Left tackle Garett Bolles was absent again this week as he deals with a personal matter.

But cornerback Kyle Fuller, who the Broncos signed this offseason to a one-year contract and had yet to show up to OTAs, was there. He's expected to be Denver's top cornerback next season.

"He should have a very, very fast learning curve," Fangio said. "There are some things that we're doing here that we didn’t do (with the Bears) and some things he hasn’t heard in a couple years. Overall, it should be about as easy as it can be for a new player.”

James files grievance against NFL

Former Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James filed a grievance against the Broncos and the NFL, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

James was released by the Broncos in May after injuring his Achilles away from the facility, meaning the Broncos are not obligated to pay him any of his $10 million salary in 2021. James argues in his grievance that his workout, while not at the facility, was “specifically authorized” by the team. The potential value of the grievance could be up to $30 million.

This likely won't be settled for a while and Fangio gave little comment on it Monday.

“That's the business side of football, not football business," Fangio said. "I don’t go there at all.”

James also signed a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with the Ravens.