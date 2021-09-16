ENGLEWOOD — Von Miller steals his teammates' sacks.
That's according to defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones, who said the Broncos outside linebacker's first sack against the Giants last Sunday should have been his.
“It’s always amazing to have a Hall of Famer play right next to you," Jones said. "It’s a gift and a curse because the first sack he got this year, he stole it from me.”
Miller finished the game playing 44 snaps, totaling three tackles for loss and two sacks. For him, as someone who hopes to make the Hall of Fame someday and on Sunday moved into 24th all-time in career sacks (108), those sacks are important stats.
But he also knows his presence allows others, like Jones, to also get in the backfield.
"Both of those sacks that I had, Dre’Mont was right there," Miller said. "You can tell right after the play, everybody is supposed to be celebrating — you see Dre’Mont just looking at me, ‘Dang,’ and walks off. I totally understand that. I have games and I have stuff that’s called to help get Dre’Mont free as well. It’s just like basketball — the big man, he has to eat. Kobe (Bryant) and ‘Shaq’ (Shaquille O’Neal) — Shaq is not going to be happy if he’s not scoring points. Kobe is not going to be happy unless he’s scoring points as well.
"We’re already developing a relationship where we both can eat, and I feel confident. I believe that we both can be able to get sacks, and we both can do things to make this team win and get sacks and do all the wonderful things that we do."
Stealing sacks or not, Miller looked healthy in his first game since his ankle injury which sidelined him all of last season. Miller said Thursday that result is a product of the rehab and training he's put in over the past year, saying, "I entrusted a lot of people to help keep me healthy this season. I just kind of took Von Miller the physical therapist and Von Miller the athletic trainer off my name, and I just listened to these guys that I’ve put around.”
And on Sunday, he looked like Von Miller the football player for the first time in a long time, hoping to build off that Week 1 momentum.
After Sunday's win, he said that sacks are great, but winning is better. And if Miller can play the way he did against the Giants again this week against the Jaguars and for the remainder of the season — sacks or not — the Broncos could win a lot of games.
“He had several good rushes that didn’t result in a sack," coach Vic Fangio said. "I think he consistently rushed good the entire game for the most part. That’s good to see.”