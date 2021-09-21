Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle Wednesday, the team announced Tuesday. His timetable to return is unclear, but the hope is for him to play this season as he's a short-term injured reserve candidate.
Chubb, who did not play against the Giants Week 1 and left Sunday's game against the Jaguars in the second quarter, explained in a team video that a bone spur is the cause of his injury. Chubb injured his ankle on the Jaguars' final drive of the first half.
OLB Bradley Chubb will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his ankle Wednesday.“I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later. My mindset is just going to be attack it 100 percent every day.” - @astronaut pic.twitter.com/fs1kplH1Yr— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 21, 2021
"It was during that 2-minute drive I tried to turn the corner and I just felt it wasn't all the way there. I've been dealing with this bone spur I've got in my ankle. Sometimes when I try to turn the corner, it just gets a little annoying (and) it feels like a little stab-type thing. I did everything I could to manage it and try to come back and play.
"The thing now is to go in, clean it up and be right back. It's just a bone spur, so they have to go in, scope it out and come out on the better side of this."
Chubb, the Broncos' 2018 first-round pick, had the same procedure done this past offseason in May but on his left ankle. He did not participate in organized team activities and was limited early in training camp before returning as a full participant.
This is a big season for Chubb. He's a candidate for a long-term contract extension with the Broncos. Last season, in which he totaled 7.5 sacks, he made his first Pro Bowl. Unfortunately for Chubb, he's been injury-prone throughout his career, tearing his ACL in 2019 and now suffering injuries on both ankles.
Still, when healthy, he's proven to be one of the best edge rushers in the entire NFL. And many believe he can be that when he returns — whenever that is.
"I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later," Chubb said. "My mindset is just going to be attack it 100 percent every day."
Chubb will be replaced by three-year veteran Malik Reed and rookie Jonathon Cooper. Reed and Cooper, along with Von Miller, hope to fill Chubb's void over the next few weeks, until he returns.
"We're 2-0," Chubb said. "And I know these guys are doing everything they can to keep that win streak going. I just wish I could be a part of it. But I know I'm going to be back on the back end of it and making that playoff push."