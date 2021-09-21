The Broncos have officially placed starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell on the injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. He is expected to be out for the season.
Jewell suffered a pectoral injury against the Jaguars on Sunday, after making a tackle on a punt. Jewell, a four-year veteran, totaled eight tackles and one forced fumble this season. Jewell has started 30 games in his career, racking up 217 tackles in four seasons in Denver.
Second-year linebacker Justin Strnad is expected to replace Jewell, with Alexander Johnson taking over play-calling duties for the Broncos' defense.