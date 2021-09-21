Broncos Football Jewell

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell (47) takes part in drills during an NFL training practice at the team's headquarters Aug. 25, 2021, in Englewood. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Broncos have officially placed starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell on the injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. He is expected to be out for the season.

Jewell suffered a pectoral injury against the Jaguars on Sunday, after making a tackle on a punt. Jewell, a four-year veteran, totaled eight tackles and one forced fumble this season. Jewell has started 30 games in his career, racking up 217 tackles in four seasons in Denver. 

Second-year linebacker Justin Strnad is expected to replace Jewell, with Alexander Johnson taking over play-calling duties for the Broncos' defense. 

