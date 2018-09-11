DENVER • Revamping the offensive line has become an annual rite of spring in Denver. This time, it appears to be paying off.
Rediscovering a balance that was elusive almost all last season, the Broncos rushed for 146 yards — all but 4 of those from rookies Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman — and passed for 329 yards in their 27-24 win over Seattle. The Broncos’ 470 yards of offense were their most since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season.
It all started up front, where all five O-linemen played all 74 snaps and drew zero penalty flags.
“Offensive line was incredible,” said quarterback Case Keenum, who was sacked once. “It was awesome to watch those guys. There were some plays where I had so much time in the pocket. I’m going to be so excited to watch the film and see those guys play.”
The Broncos allowed a whopping 52 sacks last season, an average of more than three a game, prompting several changes in the offseason.
Coach Vance Joseph replaced O-line coach Jeff Davidson with two coaches, one (Chris Strausser) to focus on the tackles and another (Sean Kugler) to tutor the centers and guards.
General manager John Elway jettisoned oft-injured Menelik Watson despite a nearly $7 million salary cap hit and traded for ninth-year right tackle Jared Veldheer.
They moved guard Ron Leary back to his natural left side, making room for Connor McGovern, their strongest lineman, on the right side and giving a big assist to second-year left tackle Garett Bolles.
And their anchor — center Matt Paradis — participated in the entire offseason program for the first time since college after undergoing double hip surgery two years ago.
The tackles didn’t commit a single penalty, something that was a common occurrence last season.
“Jared played really well and Bolles did some good things. He blocked his guy. He’s got a couple of mental things he’s got to clean up, but as far as tackles, we played really well,” Joseph said. “We had one sack and the one sack was on the quick game and the ball should have probably been in the flat.
“So, offensive line-wise, I’ve been really, really pleased from preseason until now how they’ve played in the run game and the pass game,” Joseph said.
One thing the Broncos are doing to help Bolles, an athletic but raw tackle who only played one season of major college football at Utah, is not setting up so deep. That allows him to better use his athleticism to counter edge rushers, who don’t have as much of a running start, either.
“He’s a long, athletic tackle, so we’re coaching him to set quicker and not give as much ground, to use his quickness on guys,” Joseph said. “If you’re facing a great rusher and you give him space, he can bull (rush you), he can get around you. So, we’re getting Garett on guys quicker, so he can use his feet and his great quickness to stay in front of guys and that’s preventing him from being so soft in the pocket like he was last year.
Bolles said playing next to Leary is a godsend and getting instruction from the two-coach system has helped him take a big jump from his flag-filled rookie season.
“I have a great group of dudes. The O-line room is special. This team is special and we’re going to go in the right direction as long as we put in the work and the effort.”