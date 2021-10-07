ENGLEWOOD — Despite what some may think, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said Thursday he believes in running the football.
Shurmur, who is in his second season as the Broncos' offensive playcaller, has taken a good amount of the blame this week for Denver's 23-7 loss to the Ravens. Many have criticized Shurmur for not sticking with the run game Sunday, only rushing the ball four times in the second half after rushing for 79 yards in the first half.
Shurmur responded to the criticism Thursday.
“I think early on, we missed on some big passes. So then you run to keep on schedule and then we had some long third-down situations and typically, if you’re staying on the field and converting third downs, you get more runs," Shurmur said. "That just goes without saying. And we feel more comfortable doing it. We’ve been a team that’s been able to drive the ball, which means when you’re running the ball, you’re making yards, and it didn’t go our way the other night.
“I think we were trying (to run the ball). We didn’t hit on some of the passes that we wanted to that might have opened up the game a little bit. And that’s always the criticism in a close game."
The Broncos were without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the second half due to a concussion and instead it was Drew Lock at the helm, but Shurmur said that didn't change his mindset.
"I don’t think that was the narrative I had in my mind getting away from the running game," Shurmur said. "You know we weren’t converting and staying on the field, so you don’t get to do all the things you’d like to do.”
Coach Vic Fangio said earlier in the week that part of the issue was that they had too many three-and-outs, which he said makes it "hard to get anything going when you’re going three and out as much as we did, or one first down and out. You just don’t have plays and it just skews everything." Fangio also said yards per carry can be deceiving, as the Broncos were averaging 6.1 yards per carry in the first half.
"You’re just looking at yards per carry — which is when you throw in a 31 yarder," Fangio said. "Then we had two other good runs there by (running back) Melvin (Gordon), but by and large they were winning the running downs. When you look at yards per carry that’s probably the worst thing to look at.”
The Broncos are currently tied for 10th in the league in rushing attempts through four games, running the ball 112 times, while passing the ball 144 times. They're also rushing for 121.8 yards per game, which is 11th in the league.
Shurmur explained the importance of a balanced offense, which the statistics above prove they're close to achieving. And the Broncos should be able to find some success this week against the Steelers, which are ranked 16th in total defense — 11th in rushing and 19th in passing.
But part of that success will likely only come if they don't once again abandon the running game. Because as they showed in the first three games, sticking with the ground game can lead to offensive success.
"I’ve said it all along, I believe in running the football. And we have running backs who deserve to get their touches and we’ll continue to do that," Shurmur said. "I’ve got to be better, we’ve got to be better. We’ve just got to play better than we did against Baltimore.”